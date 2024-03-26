Scarlett Johansson is in Talks to Lead “Jurassic World”

Word has it that Universal was moving forward with another dinosaur film, with a release date of July 2, 2025. In order to keep up with the tight timeline, it appears that Universal has decided to produce the animatronics and visual effects for the upcoming film first, and then write a script to fit around what’s already been completed.

And they are pursuing a household name to lead the film, too: Scarlett Johansson.

However, the production’s first option was Jennifer Lawrence, although this comes off as no surprise. The actress has already devoted her time to the X-Men and The Hunger Games films.

Will Scarlett Johansson agree to be the new face of Jurassic World? Stick around for the confirmation!

*Cover image via Universal Pictures