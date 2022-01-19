“Scream”: Definitely Worth Shouting About





If you’ve been following the franchise, you probably already know how it begins: with one phone call.

This latest Scream offering does not deviate from the format of its predecessors – meta campy horror, with a thread that connects all the way back to past events. You know how when you watch a horror movie, you’re always yelling at the characters to run or to not go down to the basement alone?

Yep, in this one, you’ll definitely enjoy the characters’ level of self-awareness when it comes to horror clichés as they try to survive the murders of everyone surrounding them and taking stabs (pun intended) at guessing the identity of the killers.

Boldly titled Scream, the exact same title as the original film, one character helpfully explains the term “requel” which is a cross between a “reboot” and a “sequel”. And true enough, this violent fifth installment brings back heritage characters and tons of fanservice.

Littered with tons of hilarious pop-culture references and millennial terminology, it’s clear that this film aims to resonate with the younger generation of Scream fans, while also staying loyal to their cult following dating all the way back to the first movie in 1996.

The plot twists are fun, keeping you on your toes and on the edge of your seat the whole time. And remember, the recipe is camp horror, so expect these characters to still be up and running about while desperately clutching their abdomens to keep their intestines from spilling out.

And 19-year-old Jenny Ortega gave a memorable performance as the horror-stricken younger sister who just can’t seem to catch a break.

So, the lesson here, kids, is do not trust anyone – you never know who’s going to stab you in the back.

Oh, and never pick up calls from strangers, yeah?