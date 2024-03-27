Sean Diddy Combs’ Attorney Maintains His Innocence

Federal agents raided Sean Diddy Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25, and was described by the rapper’s attorney as a “witch hunt” against him.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” his attorney Aaron Dyer said in statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

A source revealed that the raid may be tied to an investigation attached to sex-trafficking and sexual assault accusations against Combs, as well as the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.