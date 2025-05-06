SHN’s ‘body count’ Is A Battle Cry For The Emotionally Over It



SHN isn’t here to make you feel better about your dating history.

She’s here to tell you it probably looks just like hers: Messy, numb, and dressed up like empowerment when it’s actually just hunger in disguise.

With ‘body count’, her latest single released on 2 May, the Malaysian alt-pop singer peels back the polished Instagram version of love and lays out what happens when you keep confusing validation for affection.

The track opens the first chapter of her upcoming second album, which will be released in three parts. This first act wastes no time. ‘body count’ is sleek and venomous. The sound is moody and melodic, and her vocals are calm in the way a person sounds when they’ve stopped crying and started calculating.

Lines like “I’ll lead them on until I’m bored / I’ll be the one with the higher…