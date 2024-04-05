Get Audio+
Social News

#Showbiz: Actress Puteri Aishah safely delivers first baby

today5 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Puteri Aishah gave birth to her first child last night.

Written by: NST Entertainment

Surprise Thomas Cup call-up for June Wei?

KUALA LUMPUR: Independent shuttler Cheam June Wei is set to receive a surprise call-up for the Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu from April 28 to May 5, highlighting BAM’s urgency in addressing the lack of depth in the men's singles department.

today5 April 2024