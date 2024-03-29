Showbiz: Adrian Teh’s ‘Reversi’ to compete in Italy’s Udine Far East Film Festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Adrian Teh is back with a new movie but this time it is not an action-packed one.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today29 March 2024
KUALA LUMPUR: Adrian Teh is back with a new movie but this time it is not an action-packed one.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
26thUdineFarEastFilmFestival BakaraTeh HasnulRahmatIn known kualalumpur KusyairyShiqinKamalVanidah PaskalMalbatt StraitsTimesPressM StraitsTimesPressMBhd TheAssistant
KUALA LUMPUR: "That's right, my house is indeed up for auction," said controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat about a bungalow in Section 10, Petaling Jaya, Selangor which will be auctioned for RM4.68 million on May 13.
today29 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.