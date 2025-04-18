Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Ananth Subramaniam’s ‘BLEAT!’ is Malaysia’s first short film in Cannes

today18 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is making a significant return to the Cannes Film Festival with its first-ever short film selected for the prestigious Critics’ Week.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post