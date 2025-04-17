Get Audio+
#SHOWBIZ: Aslam apologises to Abby Abadi

today17 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Following reports of a strained relationship, Ahmad Aslam, the son-in-law of singer and actress Abby Abadi, has issued a public apology.

Written by: Affan Rostam

