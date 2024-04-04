Get Audio+
#Showbiz: Bella surprised at Aliff’s reluctance to divorce

today4 April 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Bella Astillah was surprised by the decision of her husband, Aliff Aziz, who said no to divorce her as he claimed he still loved his family.

