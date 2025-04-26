Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Chocolates and camera time for Muaz

today26 April 2025

Background


“WE need desserts to sweeten up our days, especially when things don’t go according to plan,” actor Muaz Zabir quipped.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Tahir Alhamzah

Previous post