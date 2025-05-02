Get Audio+
#SHOWBIZ: Former radio DJ Kieran opens up on chemotherapy effects

today2 May 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Former radio announcer Kieran has shared that his health has improved following surgery and chemotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

