SHOWBIZ: Franchise frenzy with ‘John Wick’, ‘Hunger Games’ 

THESE cult hits are far from bowing out. Indeed, studios have hit the jackpot and have no intention of giving up on their golden geese any time soon.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
THESE cult hits are far from bowing out. Indeed, studios have hit the jackpot and have no intention of giving up on their golden geese any time soon.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: ETX Daily Up
franchise hunger games John Wick Movies NST prequel sequel The Handmaid's Tale tv series
MADRID: Real Madrid will attempt to put on yet another special night at the Santiago Bernabeu and overturn a sizeable deficit in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Arsenal, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.
today16 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.