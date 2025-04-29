Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Hugh Grant calls for laptop and tablet ban in classroom

today29 April 2025

Background


LONDON: Hugh Grant has blasted “pathetic” schools and called for a ban on laptops and tablets in the classroom.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post