Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: ‘I pray for Bella and Aliff to reunite’ – Zarina Zainuddin

today15 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Zarina Zainuddin has described the separation of popular celebrity couple, Bella Astillah and Aliff Aziz, as temporary.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post