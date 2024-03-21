Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: ‘I’m not pregnant, just that I’ve put on 15kgs’ – Diana Danielle

today21 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actress and singer Diana Danielle dispelled rumours that she is currently pregnant and attributed her gain in weight to eating.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post

insert_link

Social News

#BEAUTY: Beat the heat

THE heat is all everyone talks about and it’s no wonder given the high temperature. Sun protection is crucial as sun damage leads to not just sunburn, but long term exposure causes dark spots and premature ageing.

today21 March 2024