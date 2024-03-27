Get Audio+
#Showbiz: I’m very much alive, says Aiman Hakim

today27 March 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Air Force The Movie actor Aiman Hakim Ridza has told all netizens that he is “very much alive” despite social media rumours that he had died.

Written by: NST Entertainment

