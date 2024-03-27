Get Audio+
#Showbiz: IU to perform two shows in KL in June

today27 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean singer-actress Lee Ji-Eun or IU will be back in Malaysia for two shows on June 8 and 9.

Written by: NST Entertainment

