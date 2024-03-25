Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: I’ve never taught my children to hate their father, says Rita Rudaini

today25 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Rita Rudaini denies that she has cut off any chances for her children from meeting their father, footballer Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Tahir Alhamzah

Previous post