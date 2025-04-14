Get Audio+
#SHOWBIZ: Jacky Cheung returns to Malaysia for ’60+ Concert Tour’ in August

today14 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung is returning to Malaysia this August for his “60+ Concert Tour,” following six sold-out shows in 2023.

NST Entertainment

