SHOWBIZ: Jacky Cheung returns to Malaysia for ’60+ Concert Tour’ in August

KUALA LUMPUR: Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung is returning to Malaysia this August for his “60+ Concert Tour,” following six sold-out shows in 2023.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today14 April 2025
KUALA LUMPUR: Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung is returning to Malaysia this August for his “60+ Concert Tour,” following six sold-out shows in 2023.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
60+ Concert Tour axiata arena concert Jack Cheung malaysia news NST
KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwanese television host Bowie Tsang, the daughter of renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Eric Tsang, recently visited Malaysia for the first time in two decades for a book reading session.
today14 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.