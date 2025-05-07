Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Luna Maya, Maxime Bouttier tie the knot in Bali

today7 May 2025

Background


JAKARTA: Bali played host to a beautiful wedding ceremony today, as celebrated Indonesian actress Luna Maya and actor Maxime Bouttier sealed their vows.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post