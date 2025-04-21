SHOWBIZ: M. Nasir’s magical Raya music

WHEN music maestro Datuk M. Nasir is on the big stage, he never disappoints to give fans a great time.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
WHEN music maestro Datuk M. Nasir is on the big stage, he never disappoints to give fans a great time.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Dennis Chua
concert Datuk M. Nasir Hari Raya malaysia malaysia news news NST theme Zepp KL
KUALA LUMPUR: Actress, director, and producer Erma Fatima recounted a memorable early career experience where she had a script thrown at her by veteran actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud, affectionately known as Ogy.
today21 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.