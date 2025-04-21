Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: M. Nasir’s magical Raya music

today22 April 2025

Background


WHEN music maestro Datuk M. Nasir is on the big stage, he never disappoints to give fans a great time.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Dennis Chua

Previous post