SHOWBIZ: Malaysian actress Stephenie Lim divorces HK actor Sun Xing for second time

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian-born actress Stephenie Lim has ended her tumultuous marriage to scandal-plagued Hong Kong actor Sun Xing for the second time.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today11 April 2025
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian-born actress Stephenie Lim has ended her tumultuous marriage to scandal-plagued Hong Kong actor Sun Xing for the second time.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
divorce malaysia malaysia news news NST second time Stephenie Lim Sun Xing
KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Kong superstar Alan Tam studied in Singapore more than 50 years ago. And he used to play football with a young Fandi Ahmad, Singapore's football legend.
today11 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.