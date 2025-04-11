Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Malaysian actress Stephenie Lim divorces HK actor Sun Xing for second time

today11 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian-born actress Stephenie Lim has ended her tumultuous marriage to scandal-plagued Hong Kong actor Sun Xing for the second time.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post