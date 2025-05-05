Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Mas Idayu, Sufian divorced on March 4

today5 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: TV3 executive producer Muhamad Sufian Che Isa, 54, has confirmed that he and his wife, dangdut singer Mas Idayu, 53, divorced on March 4.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Norhayati Nordin

Previous post