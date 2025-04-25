Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Misha Omar: I almost chose to retire, follow hubby overseas

today25 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Popular singer Misha Omar once thought of “calling it quits” in showbiz in order to follow her pilot husband overseas.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post