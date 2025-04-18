Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Missing Japanese star Mizuki Itagaki found dead at 24

today18 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese singer and actor Mizuki Itagaki has tragically passed away at the young age of 24.  

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post