Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: ‘My son always worked hard for the money,’ says Stings’ drummer on son killed in accident

today1 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Rock band Stings’ drummer Razaleigh Alkamal or Jaly described his late son Muhammad Fariz Hakimi as a hard-working and honest young man.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post