Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Nazim to leave TV once he gets film role

today19 March 2024

Background


ACTOR Nazim Othman, 40, plans to “exit” the small screen once he lands his first major role in a film.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post