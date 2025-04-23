SHOWBIZ: Netizens tell Irfan that Fattah meets his criteria for brother-in-law

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Irfan Haris recently shared the characteristics that his future brother-in-law must have.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today23 April 2025
KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Irfan Haris recently shared the characteristics that his future brother-in-law must have.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
fattah amin future brother-in-law Irfan Haris malaysia malaysia news news NST
MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola scoffed at suggestions that his team could look back on this season as a special one if they clinch a Champions League berth.
today23 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.