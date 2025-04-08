SHOWBIZ: No discussion: Shuk divorces Fara via phone call from Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of comedian and actor Shuk Sahar, Fara Salleh, has confirmed that their divorce was finalised via a phone call yesterday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today8 April 2025
KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of comedian and actor Shuk Sahar, Fara Salleh, has confirmed that their divorce was finalised via a phone call yesterday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
comedian divorce Fara Salleh malaysia malaysia news news NST shuk sahar
Sydney: Former Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski retired from cricket at the age of 27 today after a string of concussions, saying he would not risk "any more damage to my brain".
today8 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.