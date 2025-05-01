Get Audio+
#SHOWBIZ: Norhan Mahmod dies at age 70

today1 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Director and screenwriter Norhan Mahmod passed away at Kemaman Hospital, Terengganu, at 4.35am this morning, at the age of 70.

Written by: Affan Rostam

