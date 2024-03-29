Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Ode to Malaysia’s King of Entertainment

today30 March 2024

Background


ACTOR and director Megat Sharizal Mohamed Yusoff has “poured his heart out” into his latest film about his idol, King of Entertainment Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Dennis Chua

Previous post