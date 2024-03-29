Showbiz: Ode to Malaysia’s King of Entertainment

ACTOR and director Megat Sharizal Mohamed Yusoff has “poured his heart out” into his latest film about his idol, King of Entertainment Tan Sri P. Ramlee.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
ACTOR and director Megat Sharizal Mohamed Yusoff has “poured his heart out” into his latest film about his idol, King of Entertainment Tan Sri P. Ramlee.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Dennis Chua
amerul affendi Areel Abu Bakar bront palarae Datin Sofea Jane DKD Entertainment Entertainment Tan Sri malaysia malaysian Megat Sharizal Mencari Ramlee National Film Development Corporation singapore tony tony eusoff
SHE may be only one of many Malaysians making waves in music internationally, but Louisa Foong, 31, has achieved quite a lot since she graduated from Berklee seven years ago.
today30 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.