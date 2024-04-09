Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Sabri Yunus to celebrate Raya with Ardini Angeline Tan in Kelantan for the first time

today9 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran artiste Sabri Yunus, 63, revealed that he has not prepared for Eid for quite some time now.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post