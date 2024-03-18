Get Audio+
Social News

#Showbiz: See you in heaven my dear, says Hannah Delisha to miscarried baby

today18 March 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress and singer Hannah Delisha took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the unfortunate news of her miscarriage yesterday.

