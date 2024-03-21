Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Shuib angry about ‘Allah’ socks issue, willing to axe KK Mart ambassador role

today21 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: The recent issue involving the KK Super Mart chain has affected comedian and former radio presenter Shuib of Sepahtu fame.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post