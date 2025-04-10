Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Soma’s Raya tune shines

today10 April 2025

Background


JUST few months after she launched her debut album, Soma has come out with another single.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Tahir Alhamzah

Previous post