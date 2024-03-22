Showbiz: ‘We don’t do steamy scenes’

POPULAR actress Fasha Sandha Hassan may often be associated with the word “hot” but she is not one to film “steamy” scenes on the big screen.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
POPULAR actress Fasha Sandha Hassan may often be associated with the word “hot” but she is not one to film “steamy” scenes on the big screen.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Dennis Chua
MIA Sara Shauki may be very much her father’s daughter, but the 24-year-old actress is gradually stepping out of Datuk Afdlin Shauki’s shadow.
today23 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.