Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Yusof Haslam open to establishing film academy with peers, Finas

today22 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: The family of top filmmaker Datuk Yusof Haslam has often earned praise from netizens and moviegoers for their “box office gold”.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post