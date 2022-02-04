Showbiz: Zombie K-Drama ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ takes No. 1 spot on Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR: Netflix’s latest K-Drama, All Of Us Are Dead takes top spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 list for non-English language TV shows.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Netflix's latest K-Drama, All Of Us Are Dead takes top spot on the streaming platform's Top 10 list for non-English language TV shows.
KUALA LUMPUR: Netflix’s latest K-Drama, All Of Us Are Dead takes top spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 list for non-English language TV shows.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: