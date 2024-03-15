Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024

Veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe are the backbone of the Portuguese squad. (Reuters pic)

LISBON: Young forwards Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao were today called up to the Portugal squad for the first time alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo for friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

“(It) will allow us to gather information to put together a balanced team,” the Spanish coach told a press conference.

Both Conceicao, 21, and Silva, 24, play in the Portuguese league with FC Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes respectively.

Veteran stars Ronaldo, 39, and 41-year-old defender Pepe lead the 2016 European champions’ line-up with the game against Sweden next Thursday in Guimaraes and away to Slovenia in Ljubljana on March 26.

“These two matches are very good opportunities for the players to show what they can bring to the group,”…