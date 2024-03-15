Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024

today15 March 2024

Background


Veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe are the backbone of the Portuguese squad. (Reuters pic)

LISBON: Young forwards Jota Silva and Francisco Conceicao were today called up to the Portugal squad for the first time alongside star Cristiano Ronaldo for friendlies ahead of Euro 2024.

Coach Roberto Martinez unveiled a 32-man group for friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia in the run-up to the tournament in Germany from June 14 to July 14.