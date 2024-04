KUALA LUMPUR: Asian champion S. Sivasangari continued her excellent performance by coming back from a game down to stun world No. 4 Nele Gilis of Belgium 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9 to reach the final of US$108,500 London Squash Classic on Sunday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd



Click here to read the full article.



Source: