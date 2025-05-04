Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Snooker star Zhao: from ban to cusp of Chinese sporting history

today4 May 2025

Background


HONG KONG: In 2015 a teenage Zhao Xintong told a documentary that he wanted to be like trailblazer Ding Junhui.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post