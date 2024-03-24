Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Soon Huat-Shevon still going strong though Olympic dream is over

today24 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai have no intentions of calling it quits just yet though their Olympic dream is all but over.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fabian Peter

Previous post