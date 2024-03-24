Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Soon Huat-Shevon upset Malaysian compatriots to win Swiss Open title

today25 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: After close to seventy years, a Malaysian pair finally won the mixed doubles badminton gold at the Swiss Open.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fabian Peter

Previous post