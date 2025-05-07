Get Audio+
Speedy Tigresses held by Liaoning

today7 May 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s hockey team could only draw 1-1 with the Liaoning team of China in a friendly match in Liaoning province today.

Written by: Aftar Singh

