Storm hits National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: It has been bad for Malaysian diving this year – both on the international front and at home.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: It has been bad for Malaysian diving this year – both on the international front and at home.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Aftar Singh
diving National Aquatics Centre PANDELELA storm
KUALA LUMPUR: Controversy-ridden actress Ruhainies has criticised netizens and the media over a video she shared in an Instagram Story entry today.
today29 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.