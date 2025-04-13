Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Struggling Sevilla sack Garcia Pimienta

today13 April 2025

Background


SEVILLE: Sevilla sacked coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta today after a fourth consecutive La Liga defeat.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post