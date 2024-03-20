Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Announces Memoir; Dropping in October!

Sum 41 has announced their break-up last year after 27 years, and looks like lead singer Deryck Whibley wants to give fans a final closure with his memoir Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell.

Derived from their song title “Walking Disaster” and their upcoming final album Heaven :x: Hell, the synopsis of the book goes like this:

“Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own.”

Fans can expect to have a thorough read about Whibley’s life journey, from growing up with a teenaged single mother to punk-rock stardom and high-profile relationships (Paris Hilton, Avril Lavigne), health issues, and of course, his epic adventure with the band.

*Cover image via Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images