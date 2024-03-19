Sydney Sweeney Thinks Positively of Acting in ‘Madame Web’ Amidst Negative Reviews

It’s important to seek out the silver lining in whatever situation you find yourself in, and that is exactly what Sydney Sweeney is doing!

Although the women led superhero film she starred in, Madame Web, has been raking in negative reviews, Sweeney explains that there is still an advantage to being part of the production.

“To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” she said in an interview. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell ‘Anyone But You’. I was able to get ‘Barbarella’.”

Sweeney is best known for role as Cassie Howard in the hit drama Euphoria. Her latest venture, Immaculate, in which she not only stars but also produced, is scheduled to be released in North America on March 22, 2024!

*Cover image via Sony Pictures