Sports

Sze Fei-Izzuddin stun world champs at Asian Championships

today10 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Men’s doubles Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani pulled off a stunner to reach the second round of the Asian Championships (BAC) on Wednesday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Source:

Written by: Fabian Peter

