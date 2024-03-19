Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#TECH: AI video-generation tool Sora set for launch this year

today19 March 2024

Background


ONE month after unveiling its technology — still in testing phase — OpenAI has indicated that Sora will be available to the public later this year.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: ETX Daily Up

Previous post